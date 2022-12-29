Courtney Love shot Brad Pitt's Kurt Cobain dream down, claims she was fired from 'Fight Club' as a result

Courtney Love is reflecting on the moment she lost her role in the 1999 movie "Fight Club" because she claims she had gone "nuclear" on lead actor Brad Pitt.

On the "WTF" podcast with Marc Maron, Love explained that she had secured a role in David Fincher's film as Marla when things took a turn.

"We'd done all these table reads, I'd gone and worked privately with David, and I get this phone call, and it's from Gus Van Sant . . . and Gus is having lunch with Brad Pitt," she says of the famed movie director.

Love alleges that it was Pitt's interest in portraying her late husband Kurt Cobain in another film project that set her off.

While on the phone, she says Van Sant told her, "Brad really wants to do a movie about music," to which she assumed he might be referencing Chet Baker.

"Then they both get on the phone, and it was like the hell mouths opened. Oh my god! 'We wanna do it about Kurt,'" she recalls the men saying.

"No one's ever done this like, and 22 years later I still kick myself for not having the shark instinct to be like, ‘Sure’, and f--- em later . . . I went nuclear," she explained, before detailing the expletives she fired off at the time.

Love and the Nirvana musician were married from 1992 until his death by suicide in 1994. They had one daughter together, Frances Bean Cobain.

"My landline rang at 6, and it was David Fincher and I knew it was gonna be him, and I'm like, ‘Don't, don't, don't, don't,'" she remembers of the night after the incident, before pivoting the conversation to compliment the actress who ultimately played Marla.

"By the way, God bless Helena Bonham Carter," Love stated. "She's a genius. I've never seen that film," she revealed.

Ultimately, Love says Fincher fired her "because I wouldn't let Brad play Kurt."

Neither Pitt nor Love responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment as of the time of publication.

Despite still kicking herself for how things played out, Love says she had the last laugh of sorts in 2020 when Pitt re-emerged with a new proposition for her.

"My friend Cameron Crowe was like - I don’t think he meant it as literally as it's become - but he was like, ‘Brad Pitt was put on this earth to stalk you for Kurt’ which has been going on since '96."

She went on to explain that in 2020, Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment wanted to produce a biopic on Cobain.

"I had a zoom with him here, and I stuck up for myself, and I was like, ‘Listen man, you know, I don't know that I trust you."

"I was like, ''If you don't get me, you kinda don't get Kurt, and I don't feel like you do Brad," she remembered of the conversation.

When Cobain died, Love inherited all of Cobain's publishing rights, as well as a stake in Nirvana.