Country Thunder Arizona 2023 will be headlined by Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Dierks Bentley

The musical festival will take place on April 13-16, 2023 in Florence, Arizona

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Country Thunder Arizona 2023 has announced Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Dierks Bentley as the headliners of the music festival. 

Others who will be taking the stage include Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Parmalee, Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Nate Smith, Randall King, Shane Profitt, Hailey Whitters and The Reklaws. More acts will later be announced. 

Country Thunder takes place from April 13 to April 16 at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence, Arizona. 

Luke Bryan is one of the performers who will be heading Country Thunder Arizonia 2023.

Luke Bryan is one of the performers who will be heading Country Thunder Arizonia 2023. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

"Our fans in Arizona have come to expect the biggest and best when it comes to the talent at our events," Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a statement. 

"This lineup goes even deeper with the hottest up-and comers in the business and classic country artists who have stood the test of time," he continued. 

Performers at the 2022 festival included Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line. 

Performers at the 2022 festival included Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line.  (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)

Country Thunder Arizona 2022 included performances by Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

