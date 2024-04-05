Country star Jelly Roll's private jet forced into emergency landing

Jelly Roll's private plane had to make an emergency landing while flying to Austin, Texas, for the CMT Music Awards on Thursday night.

The country music artist's wife, Bunnie XO, took to TikTok to share the scary news. "When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction," she wrote in her video.

Bunnie captioned the video, "CMT I swear we're coming," adding a crying emoji.

JELLY ROLL GIVES POWERFUL TESTIMONY TO CONGRESS ON FENTANYL: ‘I WAS PART OF THE PROBLEM’

An hour after posting the video, Bunnie shared an update with her followers. "We landed but might have to get back on the same plane," she wrote.

Jelly Roll and his wife of six years were en route from Nashville, Tennessee, to Austin for the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday. Jelly Roll has been nominated for three awards this year.

Jelly Roll's emergency plane landing came one month after he underwent "reconstructive" surgery on his mouth. The "Son of a Sinner" musician replaced his 20-year-old veneers.

Bunnie documented the procedure on TikTok with Jelly Roll saying, "I've had these same veneers for 20 years. I'm finally getting them replaced, and I'm getting some implants and getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I'm doing a lot of s---."

He added, "I'm getting complete mouth reconstructive surgery, kinda." He noted his new teeth make him feel "sexy."

"I'm feeling great, man," Jelly Roll told the dentist. "I feel like I'm finally taking care of stuff."

Jelly Roll , known formally as Jason DeFord, began his singing career in 2003. However, he did not become mainstream until 2022 with the release of "Need a Favor" and "Son of a Sinner."

The 39-year-old musician grew up in Nashville and has been open about his struggles with substance abuse. Jelly Roll testified in front of U.S. lawmakers in January regarding fentanyl use.

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital during the 2023 CMA Awards. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change.

WATCH: JELLY ROLL URGES CONGRESS TO ACT ON FENTANYL WITH POWERFUL TESTIMONY

"I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people… and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back," he said.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.