Country music star rips into Americans who say they don't like living here

Country singer HARDY had some choice words for people critical of the United States.

While opening for Morgan Wallen in Knoxville, Tennessee, over the weekend, fan-captured video showed HARDY going on a passionate and expletive-filled rant against those who aren’t proud to live in America.

"Especially this year with all the crazy s--- going on, I see a lot of people posting and talking s--- about living in the United States of America and being a United States citizen. To that I say, f--- you!" HARDY declared.

He continued, "If you don’t like living here, then f---ing go live somewhere else mother----er. The United States is the greatest country on this planet… I’m damn proud to live in this country, I’m damn proud of it."

HARDY also appeared to thank the military, saying, "We got people that work their a-- off every single day of their life, put their life on the f---ing line so they can come to concerts… so they can drink f---ing beer and hang out…"

The 34-year-old singer concluded his rant saying, "If you believe that s--- I want to see you sing every single word tonight" before launching into a performance of "God’s Country," a song he originally co-wrote for Blake Shelton.

Representatives for HARDY did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fans supported the singer’s patriotic speech online.

One person wrote on X, "New fan! After the Diddy FreakOffs List, I’m running out of musicians to support."

"HARDY’s music isn’t for the faint of heart!" a person wrote in the comments of the video on TikTok.

"HARDY’s music isn’t for the faint of heart! Love it," another said, in a nod to the cursing.

HARDY released an album this year titled "Quit!!" It included a song called "Psycho," which he performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" while wearing a straitjacket.

