Music legend Charlie Daniels blasts NY's Dem governor over new abortion law: 'Satan is smiling'

Music icon Charlie Daniels blasted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Saturday tweet, asserting that a new state law that legalizes abortion up until birth threatens to make the Empire State resemble an infamous Nazi concentration camp.

“Watch the wrinkles on Cuomo’s face lengthen as the ramifications of the thousands of murders he has sanctioned come to bear on him," Daniels, 82, tweeted. "The NY legislature has created a new Auschiwitz dedicated to the execution of a whole segment of defenseless citizens. Satan is smiling."

Cuomo has come under fire from faith leaders and pro-lifers for the passage of the Reproductive Health Act. He called the law "a historic victory for New Yorkers and for our progressive values" on Jan. 22, the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

In celebration of the law, Cuomo directed One World Trade Center and other landmarks to be lit in pink.

CHARLIE DANIELS: THE ONLY TWO THINGS THAT MATTER ARE 'THE GRACE OF GOD AND THE UNITED STATES MILITARY'

Daniels – whose hits include “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” – has been outspoken in his support of a number of causes, such as veterans issues. He recently expressed displeasure with new U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for using explicit language when calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW FOX APP

"People love you and you win," Tlaib told supporters hours after she was sworn into Congress this month. "And when your son looks at you and says, 'Momma, look you won. Bullies don't win.' And I said, 'Baby, they don't, because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the mother----er.'”

Daniels fired back: "Newly sworn in congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has already cheapened her tenure as the first thing most of the nation will remember about her is her frivolous foul mouth vow to impeach. It will be extremely difficult to take anything she says seriously from now on."

Daniels recently released his fifth book, titled “Let’s Make the Day Count: The Everyday Wisdom of Charlie Daniels.” The book is broken into 100 subjects and tackles his 2010 medical scare while snowmobiling and the challenges of balancing work with relaxation, according to the Durango Herald in Colorado.