Countess of Bradford works as obstetrician delivering babies during coronavirus pandemic

To many expecting mothers at Hillingdon Hospital, Dr. Penelope Law is one of London’s leading obstetricians.

But the doctor who’s been helping to deliver babies into the world during the coronavirus pandemic has another surprising title -- Countess of Bradford.

In fact, Lady Bradford has provided her colleagues with medical scrubs from Stewart Parvin, dressmaker to Queen Elizabeth II.

“These aren’t any old scrubs. They’re Stewart Parvin scrubs,” she U.K.’s Daily Mail on Monday. “They’ve even got proper pockets, so you don’t drop your phone or your pen.”

According to the outlet, Penelope Law was her name before her 2008 marriage to Richard, the 7th Earl of Bradford. While she is now Lady Bradford, colleagues simply know her as Penny Law.

Parvin, 48, who was first asked to work for the palace by the reigning monarch’s personal assistant, has created looks for many of the 94-year-old’s personal appearances.

Since the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the U.K., Law has been sourcing towels from Primark, arranging accommodations through serviced apartment firm Staycity, personally delivering protective goggles from a factory located 115 miles north of London, as well as arranging a luxury tour bus to provide bunks in the hospital parking garage.

“I talked to three intensive care nurses on the morning they lost their first COVID patient and they were very down,” she said. “But once they could get away from it all and have their sandwiches in the bus, they were so much better after that.”

The doctor is also busy sourcing protective equipment for her colleagues, including chef’s trousers from hospitality manufacturer Dennys. During the crisis, the kitchen pants are also being used as hospital scrubs.

“If you run out of scrubs, chef’s trousers are very useful,” she explained. “We’ve now got a thousand of them. People can stick them in the [washing] machine at 60 degrees and use them all over again.”

Law stressed to the outlet that she is not on the coronavirus “front line.” However, she pointed out that maternity units like hers are as busy as ever and the virus is a daily hazard in a busy hospital like Hillingdon. And all she wants to do is help those in need.

When asked if she’s thinking about going on vacation at some point once this is all over, she burst out laughing.

“I can’t even begin to think about holidays now,” said Law. “I need to think about tracking down some more masks.”