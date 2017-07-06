Expand / Collapse search
Cosby retrial date set for November 6

Bill Cosby's retrial has been set for November in Pennsylvania.

Judge Steve O’Neill signed an order Thursday that requires all parties to report to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown on November 6.

BILL COSBY TRIAL: WHAT IS A MISTRIAL?

Cosby will again be tried on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago. A mistrial was declared on June 17 after the jury failed to reach a verdict after more than 52 hours and six days of deliberations.

Cosby said his encounter with accuser Andrea Constand was consensual.

