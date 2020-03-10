Corey Feldman distraught after ‘Rape of Two Coreys’ film no-shows online: ‘Everybody here saw what happened’

LOS ANGELES-- Corey Feldman was supposed to release a new documentary on Monday intended to bring to light the names of the Hollywood players who allegedly molested and raped him and his late childhood buddy Corey Haim when they were kids.

However, despite tirelessly promoting and hyping up the worldwide live-stream of “My Truth: The Rape of Two Corey’s” and simultaneously screening the film at the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles on Monday, Feldman’s flick never made it to Act One online as users immediately began reporting that they were receiving black screens and infinite loading issues.

For $20, viewers could log onto mytruthdoc.com and were promised the full documentary on the live-stream at 11 p.m. which would be followed by a Q&A panel afterward, and then a second screening on Tuesday afternoon. While awaiting the online stream to activate, Feldman tweeted from within the theater at the DGA, “THE FILM IS STARTING 15 MIN LATE DUE 2 THE WEBSITE CRASHING! WHICH IS ACTUALLLY A GOOD THING!”

Once again, the film was met with technical difficulties and after a brief conference with viewers in attendance, the decision was made to screen the film and “deal with the repercussions later,” Feldman told the packed room.

After about 18 minutes, Feldman and company stopped the film and told attendees that the site where the documentary was being hosted had been under attack by “hackers” preventing the world from seeing the film.

Feldman spoke with Fox News in the lobby at the DGA following the film’s closing and made it a point to address those who paid to watch the documentary only to be met with blank screens and numerous error messages.

“Well everybody that was here saw what happened. So I don't think there's any confusion there,” he said, lamenting the fact that a very small portion of people got to see the film.

“I don't know how we're gonna get people to see the film. We've got to solve that problem first. Yes, some people have seen the film, but the world who's waiting has not seen the film as far as I know. So I've got to really get to the bottom of it, find out how we get this back online and how we get it to stream tomorrow properly at twelve o'clock without being hacked.”

The willing whistleblower said he will likely begin working on alternatives methods to allow those who paid their hard-earned money to be able to ingest it, even if it means renting out theater space in order to show the movie.

“If we find that we cannot stream it without being hacked, then I'm going to have to field distribution offers and I'm gonna have to figure out how we actually get this thing, you know, picked up so they can play theatrically,” said Feldman. “I mean, it looks great in a theater, right? There's no reason why it can't be played in theaters because the country maybe we take the money and we four-wall theaters. I don't know. We've got to figure it out. Thanks for your time. I really appreciate.”

During the pause of the film, Feldman claimed an experienced group of detractors might have been the culprits of the elaborate hack-job.

“I'm very sorry about this. Here's what's going on. For some reason, the streaming site that does this supposedly professionally and this is all they do, is not streaming our film,” he explained to the audience. “It's not streaming. Now, that leaves me with quite a conundrum, because these people have paid money all over the world to find out what you guys are about to find out. And it wouldn't really be fair of me to play the answer to this film right now without the rest of the people who paid good money to see it at the same time as you.”

“I'm going to take a vote,” Feldman pressed. “I'm going to take a vote. I really get this is a tough one. I love you guys. But I also don't want to do anybody else wrong. Either way, we're trying to find out. They asked me to give them 10 minutes… But I've got to make sure that everybody gets to see this movie.”

In an instant, Feldman is on the one with the service provider for the streaming site and places the phone call on speakerphone for the audience to hear.

“That’s what we’re seeing right now – we’re seeing an attack coming in,” a man’s voice said. “We’ve been seeing it since the beginning of this, added a woman’s voice on the other end. “And they’ve been clearing it and dealing with it, but they keep coming back.”

“And we can’t fight it off, it’s too strong,” the gentleman chimed on the phone call.

In the documentary, the 80’s star centers on the alleged abuse by actor Charlie Sheen in which he was said to have raped Corey Haim “in between two trailers” on the set of the 1986 coming of age drama “Lucas” when Haim was just 13. The film also looks at nightclub owner and frequent party-thrower Alphy Hoffman, who Feldman accused of abuse in 2017, as well as his former manager Jon Grissom. Also named as an alleged molester of Haim was actor Dominick Brascia and while former child talent manager Marty Weiss was named as an alleged second abuser of Feldman.

Sheen has long denied the accusation and Haim’s mother, Judy, has publicly stated she does not believe Sheen to be the one who abused her son and in fact, pointed the finger at Brascia.

Additionally, one of the film’s interview subjects was none other than the late “Young and the Restless” star, Kristoff St. John, who according to the film, admitted to also being a victim of sexual abuse as a child actor, though he didn’t name the alleged perpetrator.

Following the film, Feldman took the stage and informed the crowd that the scheduled Q&A panel would be canceled because the moderator pulled out some two hours before the film was to begin streaming.

“I hope [the film] gives other victims the strength to come forward. Because there’s gotta be a tidal wave right now. We need a tidal wave of justice. We need a tidal wave of truth. We need a tidal wave of courage,” Feldman said. “The truth must survive. Children must be saved.”

A rep for Sheen did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.