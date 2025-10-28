Comedian Leanne Morgan makes surprising plastic surgery decision at age 60 inspired by her grandchildren

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leanne Morgan revealed that she decided to get her breasts redone years after first getting implants because of her grandchildren.

"I just got them redone because I’m a grandmama now, and I wanted a smaller … because I didn’t want to be in my coffin and my grandchildren see these big ol' Pamela Anderson — love her — but I’m 60 years old, so when I got breast implants it was big, and now it’s … the girls are more athletic-looking and my girls are more athletic, more grandma," she told Jenna Bush Hager on her podcast, "Today with Jenna & Friends."

The 60-year-old comedian explained that she first decided to get breast implants when her third child was born and her breasts didn’t "bounce back."

"My breasts were just like little wadded up … little tube socks with a marble in the bottom of them," she joked. "And my mama saw me naked, Lucille, and said, ‘Baby, you’ve got to do something.'"

Morgan shares three grown children with her husband, Chuck Morgan: Charlie, Maggie and Tess.

She explained she wanted to get implants at the time because she was still "young," and couldn’t even get a bra to stay on.

"I had my breasts done, and I tell you I had a good run with those old things," she told Hager.

She said her breast augmentation lasted around 25 years, "and I felt good in my clothes, and I felt good, and I’m glad I did it. I never regretted it."

She explained that back when she got implants, they were all big, unlike today, when women can choose more subtle implants.

The comedian added that women should do what "makes you feel good" regarding if they choose to get implants or not.