CNN’s Chris Cuomo accused of politicizing Alex Trebek’s cancer diagnosis

The Media Research Center accused CNN’s Chris Cuomo of politicizing Alex Trebek’s cancer diagnosis by praising the "Jeopardy!" host for putting facts first during a time of “rampant truth abuse in our politics.”

Trebek revealed in a YouTube video Wednesday night that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake then made “veiled references to President Trump” and “used the news to promote CNN’s empty slogan” when covering the news, according to MRC analyst Nicholas Fondacaro.

'JEOPARDY!' HOST ALEX TREBEK SAYS HE’S BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH STAGE 4 PANCREATIC CANCER

“In a time that is all about what is keeping us apart, we got tough news today about someone who has always brought America together, literally for decades,” Cuomo said. “Trebek is a major asset to our culture, not just to the game show. In a time of shallow beliefs and rampant truth abuse in our politics and beyond, every night he makes facts first.”

Fondacaro wrote that “Cuomo treats his show as a prosecutor’s argument and courtroom against President Trump” and feels his message to Trebek was no exception.

“Seemingly every night, Cuomo uses his show to rail against the President with suggestions he’s tearing us apart and poisoning the dialogue with lies and misinformation. So, given that blatant history, it’s clear that Cuomo exploiting Trebek’s cancer diagnosis to score political points,” Fondacaro wrote.

CNN ACCUSED BY NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS OF LACKING DIVERSITY

Fondacaro noted that Cuomo “has a history keeping nothing sacred and away from politics,” pointing to a Nov. 2018 segment in which he managed to politicize Thanksgiving.

Cuomo also referenced that the "Jeopardy!" host puts “facts first,” which is CNN’s tagline for its ad campaign that declares apples are superior to bananas. “Cuomo Prime Time” is typically CNN’s most-watched program but it struggles compared to other cable news networks. During the month of February, “Cuomo Prime Time” was CNN’s highest-rated show but finished behind 14 FNC programs and eight MSNBC shows.

Meanwhile, Trebek's plan at this point is to at least work through and complete the show's ongoing season, TMZ reported. The season typically runs through the end of July. He has hosted the show since 1984.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.