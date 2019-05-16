CNN's Jim Acosta accused of being dishonest about Trump's asylum seekers remark

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta was accused of being dishonest over a tweet he sent while covering President Trump's immigration overhaul remarks.

In a speech given at the Rose Garden, President Trump detailed what he hoped would be included in a massive reform, including using a merit-based system for new migrants and ending the visa lottery.

Acosta opined from his account about a remark the president made about asylum seekers, accusing him of painting with a "broad brush."

"Trump in Rose Garden speech paints asylum seekers with broad brush accusing them of misleading immigration authorities at border: 'These are frivolous claims,'" Acosta tweeted.

The official White House Twitter account shared a clip showing the president's full remarks on the issue, which seemingly slapped down Acosta's criticism.

"We must also restore the integrity of our broken asylum system. Our Nation has a proud history of affording protection to those fleeing government persecutions. Unfortunately, legitimate asylum seekers are being displaced by those lodging frivolous claims," Trump said. These are frivolous claims to gain admission into our country. Asylum abuse also strains our public school systems, hospitals, and local shelters."

Many were quick to pounce on the CNN reporter, with some even going so far as to label him a "liar."

Acosta is coming out with a new book next month titled, "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America."