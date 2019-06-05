Expand / Collapse search
CMT Music Awards: Danielle Bradbery takes the plunge in white-and-silver fringed dress

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Ainsley and Elisabeth are live in Nashville ahead of the CMT Awards!Video

Elisabeth Hasselbeck welcomes Ainsley to her new home city of Nashville.

Danielle Bradbery dared to bare at Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards.

"The Voice" Season 4 winner donned a white blazer-inspired dress complete with silver, fringe details and a daring neckline.

The 22-year-old country star completed her look with a bold, red lip and a sleek low ponytail.

KANE BROWN PROUDLY RUBS WIFE KATELYN'S BABY BUMP ON THE CMT RED CARPET

Bradbery, who was on Team Blake, showed off her long legs in the mini-dress. She also opted for large, statement hoop earrings.

Danielle Bradbery arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

Danielle Bradbery arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

The singer made headlines recently when she released a cover of the Lady Gaga mega-hit "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born."

“When I heard ‘Shallow’ from 'A Star is Born' for the first time, I was blown away. The lyrics, arrangement, Gaga’s voice, and the emotion… I was just speechless,” Bradbery told CMT.com in May.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.