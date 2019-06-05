CMT Music Awards: Danielle Bradbery takes the plunge in white-and-silver fringed dress

Danielle Bradbery dared to bare at Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards.

"The Voice" Season 4 winner donned a white blazer-inspired dress complete with silver, fringe details and a daring neckline.

The 22-year-old country star completed her look with a bold, red lip and a sleek low ponytail.

KANE BROWN PROUDLY RUBS WIFE KATELYN'S BABY BUMP ON THE CMT RED CARPET

Bradbery, who was on Team Blake, showed off her long legs in the mini-dress. She also opted for large, statement hoop earrings.

The singer made headlines recently when she released a cover of the Lady Gaga mega-hit "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born."

“When I heard ‘Shallow’ from 'A Star is Born' for the first time, I was blown away. The lyrics, arrangement, Gaga’s voice, and the emotion… I was just speechless,” Bradbery told CMT.com in May.