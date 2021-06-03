CMT Music Awards 2021: The performers

Some may be surprised to learn that only seven awards are given out during the annual CMT Music Awards.

However, country's biggest stars don't gather for a simple, brief ceremony, but instead an hours-long event that's jam-packed with performances from some of the genre's biggest names.

This year will see country heavy-hitters like Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton take the stage while many performers will team up for duets.

Among those to team up will be Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE, Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi and more.

Additionally, Lady A will share the stage with Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett while Chris Young and Kane Brown will also perform together. Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein from LANY, and Jack Ingram and Jon Randall are among the others that will share the stage.

Rolling Stone reports that Maren Morris will also take the stage with her "Line by Line" collaborator JP Saxe.

Additionally, Mickey Guyton will perform with two different artists: BRELAND and music legend Gladys Knight.

That's not all, however, as there are six up-and-comers set to perform at the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

According to a release, Blanco Brown will sing "Nobody's More Country," Dylan Scott will sing "Nobody," Hailey Whitters will perform "Fillin' My Cup," Lainey Wilson will sing "Things a Man Oughta Know," Niko Moon will perform "GOOD TIME" and Tenille Arts, "Somebody Live That."

Whitters will also perform the new original song "Brave is Beautiful" during a Ram Trucks spot.

Ballerini and Brown will serve as hosts, while Morris and Lambert are leading in nominations, having scored a total of four each.

The show airs Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. EST on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.