Clint Eastwood sues CBD companies for using his name, image

Clint Eastwood is taking legal action against a number of CBD companies that he claims have falsely used his name and image to promote their product.

Two lawsuits were filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, alleging companies have promoted false news articles claiming the Hollywood legend is leaving showbiz to pursue a career in CBD.

Eastwood, 90, has no part in manufacturing, or selling CBD, the suit says.

CBD is a chemical that comes from marijuana used for several physical ailments, including pain and anxiety, and is often used in diets or ointments. The chemical does not provide the high that THC does.

Twenty small companies have been named as defendants in the suit, which seeks millions in damages. The companies are based in several states -- including Arizona, California, Delaware and Florida.

Among the defendants is Sera Labs, who released a statement saying they "worked for a limited time with a publisher and gave them specific advertisements they could use which follow our very strict guidelines and shut down the ads immediately after learning that they used Eastwood’s name and likeness."

The company said they've cut ties with the publisher -- and have encouraged peers to do the same -- as its guidelines prohibit making false claims.

Patriot Supreme and Norok Innovation Inc., both defendants, did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

The suit claims that headlines such as “Big Pharma In Outrage Over Clint Eastwood’s CBD ... He Fires Back With This!” have been spread via email and social media to promote CBD products.

Another headline claims Eastwood shared a "shocking secret," which is accompanied by a story containing links to purchase what are claimed to be the director's products.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that the same article includes fake quotes from Eastwood, claiming he's left the movie business, as well as fake celebrity testimonials of the products.

One suit also claims that the companies are using hidden tags and similar tactics that link the "Gran Torino" star to their products when searched online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.