Claudette Nevins, 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82

Claudette Nevins, known for roles on Broadway and in films such as "Sleeping with the Enemy," has died at the age of 82.

Nevins' family announced via an obituary that she passed away on Feb. 20 in Los Angeles. A cause of death was unclear.

Nevins' Broadway credits included roles in "Plaza Suite" and "Wait Until Dark." She also appeared in the film "Star Trek: Insurrection" and played a recurring role in the television series "JAG."

Nevins last appeared on screen in a 2005 episode of "Strong Medicine."

"She never stopped learning and thinking," the obituary stated. "She was a voracious reader, loved attending the theater, movies, art exhibits and generally taking in all life had to offer."

The statement continued: "Competent in everything she touched, Claudette was funny, strong-willed, awesomely disciplined, relentless in her pursuit of excellence. A staunch feminist, she also actively supported several philanthropies and kept herself and those around her on their toes about their civic and personal responsibilities to the world... She was dazzling. She will be endlessly missed."