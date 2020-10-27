Ant Anstead lost 23 pounds since Christina Anstead split

Ant Anstead revealed that he lost 23 pounds since his split with wife of less than two years, Christina.

The “Wheelers Dealers” host revealed that he’s lost some weight but has no intention of keeping it off after an Instagram user commented about his thinner look in his latest photo.

The 41-year-old TV personality shared a photo of himself on set wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and a backward black baseball cap. He’s also sporting two fake sleeve tattoos on his arms.

“Apparently they call this ‘work’.....” he captioned the post.

It didn’t take long before users commented on his weight loss, prompting a response from the star.

“23 lbs,” he wrote. “Don’t worry I will get i back on.”

He responded to another user to also note that they can expect him to regain the weight in the coming weeks, telling them “it’s going straight back on” along with emojis of fatty foods like cake, pizza and donuts.

In addition to his weight, one person pointed out that he should consider making the sleeve tattoos permanent, but the star conveyed that one body transformation is enough for him at the moment.

“I’m a little way off the mid life crisis…” he joked.

Christina and Any wed in December 2018 and announced their divorce in September, the same month that they welcomed a son, Hudson London.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," Christina announced on Instagram at the time.

Ant spoke out days later, noting that he was “holding on to hope” that he could repair the relationship, calling the decision Christina’s.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he captioned the photo. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”