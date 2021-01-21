Christie Brinkley, daughter Sailor celebrate Biden's presidency with swimsuit snaps: 'JUMP FOR JOY!'

Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor have something to celebrate.

The 66-year-old model and Sailor both took to Instagram on Wednesday to share their excitement over Donald Trump leaving office and Joe Biden being sworn in as the President of the United States.

Brinkley shared a handful of photos of herself gleefully playing on a beach at sunset while wearing a dark, one-piece swimsuit while her iconic blonde locks fell over her shoulders.

"I’ve been counting the days till the sun would set on the failed trump debacle," she began in the caption. "America’s disgraced number one worst President of all time, leaves behind a wake of unprecedented Covid deaths... 403,000 souls, and hospitals full of suffocating illness, and a failed insurgency of misled misguided people he exploited to cover up the fact that he lost the election."

She then slammed the former president, saying his "severe personality disorder" rendered him unable to accept defeat when he lost the election to Biden, which she said also spotlighted "his racism, bigotry and the cruelty of his cold heart full of hate."

The model stated that "history books will not be kind to him, his entitled self serving family, and his evil enablers in his swampy administration."

Furthermore, she called his legacy "shameful" and hoped for Americans to "learn from" his mistakes "so they are never repeated."

"So yeah, I’m dancing on the beach to celebrate the sun setting on his swamp and to the prospect of a bright new dawn, a new era where we build back better with equality, unity, hope, mutual respect, justice for all, and love, lots and lots of love," concluded Brinkley. "And we celebrate our first female WOC Vice President @kamalaharris! I’m excited again! And it feels so good!"

Brinkley wasn't the only member of her family to be excited at the prospect of someone new taking the reigns, however, as Sailor also expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram.

The 22-year-old starlet, who replaced her mother on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2019, shared several photos and a video of herself and a pal playing in the water on a sunny beach.

"JUMP FOR JOY!!!!" she captioned the post. "Cause we’re getting a new president today yallll!!!"

Christie has spoken out about Trump in the past, revealing that she's had "dinner with him," she told Porter magazine in 2018, per The Sunday Times.

"I’ve always found him smarmy, as in, ‘Watch out, part the waves, the rich people are coming, everything is gold, solid 24-carat gold, the best, the greatest, nobody else has more gold on anything in their house than me. Did you bring a brush? Let’s gold-leaf it!’" she said.