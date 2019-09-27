Christie Brinkley calls out 'haters' who think she faked her 'DWTS' injury

Christie Brinkley is determined to set the record straight.

The 65-year-old supermodel went on Instagram on Friday to address "haters" and "conspiracy theorists" who say she faked a "Dancing with the Stars" injury that left her with a broken arm.

"It goes against my better judgement to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I’m setting the record straight," Brinkley began. "It’s sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies."

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY OPENS UP ABOUT 'DWTS' INJURY IN EMOTIONAL INTERVIEW

She continued: "If it was just me I would have let this roll right off my back, but on #nationaldaughtersday I feel it’s the perfect opportunity to stand up for truth."

Brinkley went on to praise her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, who took her spot on the TV competition.

"Thank you for being such an amazing daughter @sailorbrinkleycook for overcoming your fears to step in I’m so proud of you!" Brinkley wrote before jokingly adding, "But I STILL want my favorite jeans back !"

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY RESPONDS TO WENDY WILLIAMS' CLAIM SHE FAKED HER 'DWTS' INJURY: IT'S 'MORE FUN TO BE KIND'

The mom of three also shared photos documenting her arm injury, including her visit to the hospital.

Earlier this month, Brinkley announced on "Good Morning America" that she was done with "Dancing with the Stars," just hours before the season 28 premiere of the ABC competition series.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY'S DAUGHTER WAS 'TERRIFIED' OF JOINING 'DANCING WITH THE STARS'

Following the news, Wendy Williams said that Brinkley's injury seemed "fake as hell" and claimed it was a ploy to make 21-year-old model Sailor a bigger star.

Brinkley responded to Williams' allegations during a sitdown on "The Talk" last week, sending a message to the talk show host that "it's so much more fun to be kind."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Try it," she added. "It can't feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something's seriously wrong."