Chrissy Teigen roasts pal Kim Kardashian over her 'Bird Box' tweet

Kim Kardashian West just watched Netflix's record-breaking movie, "Bird Box," and her pal, Chrissy Teigen, couldn't help but tease how late the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is on viewing the thriller.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West went on Twitter to let her followers know she was watching the Sandra Bullock-starring film, telling her fans: "I really like it."

"Who has seen it?" the KKW Beauty mogul, 38, then asked, prompting a handful of replies from shocked social media users, including Teigen.

"kimberly like everyone in the entire world," Teigen, 33, hilariously responded.

Others on the Twitterverse also chimed in, echoing the Sports Illustrated model's tweet.

"Literally everyone," wrote one Twitter user.

"The entire internet, Kim," tweeted another individual.

Responded another person: "Everyone Kim it’s what everyone has been preaching about for a hot minute Kim ily girl."

Since its December 21 debut, “Bird Box” has been viewed by over 45 million accounts, making it Netflix’s most-watched film within the first seven days of its release, according to the streaming giant. The movie has also flooded social media with dozens of memes, and inspired a viral social media challenge.

Last Thursday, Netflix went on Twitter to announce the news about "Bird Box's" success.

"Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched 'Bird Box' — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" the company wrote alongside a GIF of Bullock, who stars as Malorie in the movie.