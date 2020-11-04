Chrissy Teigen jokes she isn't showering after hugging Kamala Harris at election rally

Chrissy Teigen is on an emotional high after receiving a hug from Sen. Kamala Harris at a rally hosted by the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

"Heading home from the Philly rally. Not showering off my Kamala hug," the model and TV host tweeted on Tuesday. "I’m not even sure if we hugged honestly I was very in awe but not showering either way."

"Anyone else’s entire body also hurt??” added Teigen. “I’m so nervous.”

The cookbook author and mother of two, 34, attended the drive-in Philadelphia rally on Monday alongside husband and “The Voice” coach John Legend, 41, and their children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

It was the first public appearance Teigen has made since she and Legend announced they endured a pregnancy loss last month.

Shortly after the announcement, Legend performed at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and where he dedicated a live performance of “Never Break” to his wife who was continuing to recover from the tragic loss.

Legend also issued a performance of “Wake Up Everybody” by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes at the Harris event and brought his family up on stage.

"I want to send a shoutout -- actually, can you come onstage, baby?" Legend asked of Teigen. "I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter Luna is here. My son Miles is here.”

Legend told Harris supporters he and Teigen were “teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy."