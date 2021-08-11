Chrissy Teigen says it's 'funny' that people accuse her of deleting negative comments on social media

Chrissy Teigen isn't letting the trolls get her down.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old star took to her Instagram story to speak directly to fans as she lounged in a multi-colored robe to share "two things that I think are funny right now."

"One: People in my comments that are mad that there's not enough angry comments in my comments," she said. "They think that I, like, delete them, but that's next level hater – when you're mad that there's not enough hate."

"You're crazy," she added.

Teigen is, of course, still facing backlash over a recent cyberbullying scandal that saw numerous past comments from the star that were derogatory toward other people be dug up and brought to light once again.

Stars like Courtney Stodden, Mariah Carey, Lindsay Lohan and more were all subject to Teigen's trolling online. In recent months, it was Stodden's recounting of the ordeal that brought the hammer down on Teigen with the Stodden claiming that Teigen suggested they commit suicide.

During her address on Instagram on Tuesday, Teigen said that the second thing she finds "funny" is the backlash she receives over comments she posts on other photos.

"If I leave a comment underneath somebody's photo, even if it's nice – ‘you look great,’ ‘I love this outfit.’ – people get all sorts of mad," she explained. "Because I am alive."

Following the scandal – which saw her get "canceled" – the "Cravings" author revealed that she's going to therapy multiple times each week.

In a caption on social media, the "Cravings" author, 35, talked about her anxiety as she tried to create a photo album on Instagram .

"Really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel, for truly so long that I realized I am happy I’m in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let’s bump it to three," she joked at the time.

