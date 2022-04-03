Expand / Collapse search
Grammys
Published

Grammys 2022: Stars arrive on red carpet ahead of music's biggest night

Stars attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
    Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Laverne Cox arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

    Elle King attends the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

    Tia Tia stuns in green as she arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Victoria Evigan of Elephant Heart attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

    Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Diplo attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

    Chelsea Handler attends the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Alisha Gaddis attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

