Chris Pratt issues apology after snubbing UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Chris Pratt issued an apology to UFC champion Israel Adesanya after snubbing him following his last fight.

Pratt had harsh words for Adesanya after the fight he attended on July 2. Speaking to ESPN, the "Parks and Recreation" star said, "I’m gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon. I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man."

"I’m not a fan of coming out, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter," Pratt said. "I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Cash on that.’ You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so bad--s."

Adesanya responded to Pratt's criticism by sharing a clip of the actor getting hit in the face in the film "Wanted."

"Good Morning," the middleweight fighter wrote. "I'm the man. You're just some fan."

"You’re right," Pratt wrote on Twitter. "I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ."

Adesanya also had harsh words for the media post UFC fight.

"You guys have a job to do, and I’m not criticizing you guys in particular – I kinda am, I kinda am," he told reporters.

"But just remember this, I could do your job. I could do your job. You could never do my job."

He went on to criticize the media for posting "clickbait."

"I appreciate you guys for what you do, but, not just for me, but for other fighters man, be mindful with your words. Be mindful with the way you clickbait … because I know how YouTube works now, and I know how these interviews work," he continued.

"Just be mindful, because I could do your job, but you can’t do mine. Just remember that. Thank you.