Chris Hemsworth reveals how Thor’s potbelly transformation in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ recharged him

Chris Hemsworth revealed that his superhero alter ego’s transformation from muscular Asgardian to a potbellied has-been in “Avengers: Endgame” has “energized” the actor toward the possibility of wielding Thor’s hammer once again.

The 35-year-old Australian actor told Variety Thor was originally going to revert back to his fit build halfway through the film, but he fought to keep the weight gain permanent because it added a new dimension to the character.

“I enjoyed that version of Thor,” Hemsworth told the news outlet in an interview Tuesday. “It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own.”

He detailed how it took three hours in hair and makeup and a 90-pound silicone suit to achieve the “fat” Thor look.

“It was certainly exhausting,” he said. “I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set.”

He first took on the mantle of the Asgardian hero in 2011’s “Thor,” reprising the role in six more Marvel films. He told Variety he felt “trapped” by Thor’s characterization in the early films until his comedic, carefree transformation in director Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017.

“I felt like I was typecast by whoever was writing those scripts,” Hemsworth said. “I feel like the creators were stuck on where they could take the character and was this all he had to offer? I felt there was so much more we could do.”

Tessa Thompson, who co-starred with Hemsworth in “Ragnarok,” told the Los Angeles Times in April the actor may get the chance to take up the hammer again in a standalone “Thor” sequel.

“I heard that a pitch has happened for [another ‘Thor’ film],” Thompson told the paper at the time. “I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika would come back.”

While the future of Thor was left hanging after the end of “Endgame,” Hemsworth said he’s open to donning a cape once again to further explore the evolution of Thor.

“I’d still love to do more, to be honest,” Hemsworth said. “And I don’t know what the plan is. I feel like we’ve opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go.”

“But I’ll use that in other places and other characters if it’s the end here,” he added.