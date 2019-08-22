Chip Gaines tells fans to spread 'kindness' after El Paso, Dayton mass shootings

Chip Gaines is using his platform to help make a difference in other people's lives.

The former "Fixer Upper" star, 44, posted a new message on his and wife Joanna's Magnolia blog on Monday urging readers to reflect and think about the simple acts of kindness we can partake in to spread love and joy.

In an essay titled, “We Believe in Human Kindness," he wrote: “It’s been a tough couple of weeks for a lot of people in our country, and I can’t help but wonder, how did we get here?” making reference to the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio and Gilroy, Calif.

"I believe that we are all made in likeness, and because of that, our hearts are naturally drawn toward one another. But the thing about kindness is, it’s a choice. It’s something that we should give freely with the hopeful expectation that it might one day be given freely to us. And I’m not necessarily talking about kindness that takes shape as grand gestures, or niceties that are offered up on special occasions," Chip continued.

"I’m talking more in the day-to-day, in kindness that abounds in equal measure for a loved one as it does a stranger on the street. The way I see it, how we choose to interact with our neighbors, our co-workers, the people online, the check-out clerk at the grocery store, and even the person who mindlessly cuts us off in traffic has a profound effect on how others will choose to interact with us. Because here’s the other thing I believe about kindness: It’s contagious."

He described how he wants Magnolia to lead by example with the "Magnolia Manifesto," a series of flyers with the statement "We believe in human kindness" next to different random acts of kindness in which readers can partake.

"Our team has made a bunch of these flyers, and written on each one is a simple act of kindness. Kindness that asks us to look each other in the eye and see one another as valuable human beings. We’ve decided to start right here at home in Waco, TX," Chip explained.

"So we’re going to be hanging them up around the office, at the Silos and all around town. We have a link to the flyer below so that you can download and print a few for yourself. Hang them up at home, in your office, or at school. I think a subtle reminder like this is sometimes all it takes to help us choose kindness," he concluded.