Cher, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie let their kids take center stage: PHOTOS

Cher

Cher made a rare appearance on the red carpet with her son, Chaz Bono, at the premiere of their latest movie, "Little Bites." The legendary singer stunned in an all-black ensemble, paired with a tailored white jacket with graffiti and safety pins and over-the-knee black leather boots.

Bono, on the other hand, wore a blue suit jacket with gray trousers and brown loafers.

"Little Bites" follows the story of a young widow who allows herself to slowly be eaten by a monster in an effort to save her 10-year-old daughter's life.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman posed alongside her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban,16, in a rare public outing together while at a dinner party for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week. The "A Perfect Couple" star posed in a loose-fitting black collared polo sweater with a black-and-white plaid skirt with floral embroidery, accessorizing the look with black loafers.

Kidman-Urban opted for a blue-colored shirt and a black mini skirt, which she paired with black boots, gray knee-length socks and a black purse.

Prior to the dinner, Sunday made her runway debut for the luxury clothing brand, wearing a sleeveless white dress with gray knee socks and black pumps. Ahead of the show, she appeared in a video on Vogue Magazine's TikTok account explaining how excited she was about the opportunity.

"My name is Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, and this is my first show," she said in the video. "I've been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through, it was so exciting. And now, the day's finally here."

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie made the screening of her latest project, "Maria," at the New York Film Festival a family affair, when she walked the red carpet with her three eldest children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.

Her sons wore gray and black suits respectively, while Zahara wore a shimmering silver gown. Jolie stunned in a white dress, which she paired with minimal jewelry and a bold red lip.

"You know, before you get out in these things, you’re as nervous," Jolie told Extra on the carpet about attending the event with her kids. "They [Jolie’s children] just said, ‘No matter what, Mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.’ You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you."

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker shared what life with four kids has been like "lately," posting a series of photos on Instagram featuring her with her husband and kids; Vivianne, 10, Eric, nine, Forrest, six, and Denver, eight months.

One of the photos shows her three oldest kids posing with their arms around each other while dressed in plaid button-ups and cowboy hats. Another shows her youngest son smiling at the camera with his two little teeth poking out, and another showcases little Denver snuggling with his older brother Forrest.

"I can’t with the two teeth smile," one fan wrote in the comments section. "As if ur family couldn’t get more adorable, Denver is the cherry on top," another fan added.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss was spotted walking out and about through the streets of Paris during fashion week in the city with her look-alike daughter, Lila Moss, 22.

The legendary supermodel was seen in an all-black ensemble featuring knee-length black boots, black skinny jeans and a long-sleeved black shirt with fringe on the sleeves, which she paired with a leopard print handbag. Lila also rocked the all-black look, wearing a black top over a black mini skirt, paired with sheer black tights, knee-length boots and a black-and-white trimmed coat.

Lila has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, following in her mother's footsteps as a sought-after model. She made her runway debut in October 2020 for Miu Miu, later walking the runway with her mother for Fendi in 2021. Most recently, Lila walked for Coperni during Paris Fashion Week at their show in Disneyland Paris.

Jana Kramer

"Fall is proof that change is beautiful," Jana Kramer captioned a series of photos she posted on her Instagram, showcasing how she and her family have spent the last days of summer and the beginning of fall.

The carousel of photos features pictures of her family by the lake, snuggled up on the couch, eating snowcones on a hot day, playing board games, hanging out at the beach and going for bike rides. Kramer shares two children, Jolie, eight, and Jace, five, with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, and son Roman, 11 months, with her new husband, Allan Russell.

"I just love watching pics and videos of your family Jana, and it's so great to see you guys all happy!" one fan commented. Another wrote, "Obsessed with how cute you guys are."