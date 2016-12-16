Charlie Sheen Pays Lindsay Lohan’s $100K Tax Bill

Charlie Sheen is sure in the giving spirit, as the actor reportedly helped Lindsay Lohan get out of a massive tax debt, according to TMZ.

Sheen is said to have voluntarily cut the “Liz and Dick” actress a check for $100,000 to help her get rid of her debt to the IRS, to which supposedly Lohan refused.

The publication adds that LiLo and Sheen became close after filming “Scary Movie 5” in September.

Despite Lohan’s refusal of the cash, Sheen decided to send LiLo’s manager the money, which was used right away to cover her debt.

Records show that Lohan owed the IRS around $233,904 dollars. Sheen’s generous contribution has brought that amount down to half.

Lohan made headlines over the weekend as her film “Liz and Dick” debuted on Lifetime. The flick is a biopic of Elizabeth Taylor’s love story with Richard Burton.

Costume designer Salvador Pérez Jr. transformed Lohan into Elizabeth Taylor. He says it proved to be a new challenge for him to tackle.

“I was really put to the test to make the movie believable and iconic at the same time,” Pérez told Entertainment Weekly. “And also, we’re talking Elizabeth Taylor and Lindsay Lohan, two women who wear clothes very differently. I had to be inspired by Elizabeth Taylor, but flatter Lindsay Lohan.”

Fortunately for Pérez, he was able to do both after discovering one common weakness the 26-year-old shared with the Oscar-winning actress.

“Lindsay was constantly watching Elizabeth Taylor movies,” explained Pérez. “At the beginning we’d have a fitted costume, but she’d completely change it at the last minute just because she was inspired by something else. Anytime something was going wrong, I’d just pull out more jewelry and say, ‘Look, something sparkly, something sparkly! That usually placated her.”

