'Two and a Half Men' star Jon Cryer talks 'roller coaster' of working with Charlie Sheen, potential revival

It’s been almost five years since Jon Cryer took his last bow as Alan Harper alongside Charlie Sheen’s Charlie Harper on “Two and a Half Men.” Now, in a recent interview, Cryer discussed what it was like working with the “roller coaster” that is Sheen.

Cryer and Sheen were co-stars on the popular sitcom until 2011 when Sheen had his infamous meltdown. The now 53-year-old “Anger Management” star went to rehab and put the show on hiatus. He then insulted series creator Chuck Lorre and was fired from the show. His character was killed off the show and replaced by Ashton Kutcher until “Two and a Half Men” ended in 2015.

Speaking on Access Live over the weekend, Cryer, who is starting his run as Lex Luthor on the CW series “Supergirl,” discussed the days working with Sheen.

“It was crazy. It was way more craziness than I really was hoping for, honestly,” he said with a laugh.

Cryer continued: “It was tough to watch a guy who I had seen… you know, when we started the show, Charlie had been sober for a while and was really in control of his life, and it was tough to see that go away. That was the hardest part of being involved in that process. But actually doing the shows was always great. There was never a time when it wasn’t great.”

Cryer also explained that he hasn’t spoken to Sheen in years.

“It’s kind of a roller coaster when you have Charlie in your life and I just haven’t decided to get back on that roller coaster,” he said.

As previously reported, Sheen recently called for “Two and a Half Men” to be revived in the way that “Roseanne” and other shows have returned after years away. When asked his thoughts on the matter, Cryer simply reiterated: “Again, I’m not so sure about getting back on that roller coaster.”