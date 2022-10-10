Charlie Puth says Ellen DeGeneres' record label "disappeared" on him

Singer Charlie Puth is speaking out against Ellen DeGeneres' music label, claiming he was ghosted by them.

The claims against DeGeneres' Interscope Geffen A&M Records' eleveneleven label follow fellow pop singer Greyson Chance's allegations regarding how the comedian "abandoned" him.

"We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson," Puth told Rolling Stone. "But I do agree with him that no one was present, certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP."

Before his career took off, Puth had been previously signed to the short-lived record label in 2011.

"Not putting any blame on one person, but from a collective … all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn’t hear from anybody," he continued.

Still, the "One Call Away" singer clarified that his comments were not directed toward DeGeneres, or her character, herself.

"People describe Ellen as rude. I’ve never experienced that," he said, referencing allegations that DeGeneres was mean behind-the-scenes of her daytime talk show.

Earlier this month, Chance opened up to Rolling Stone about his own experience under the label. He became a viral sensation in 2010 after a video of him singing Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" landed him on " The Ellen DeGeneres Show. " Shortly after the appearance, DeGeneres set him up with agents and a label, according to the musician. However, he alleged that he was "completely abandoned" by the talk show host after his career failed to take off.

However, a source close to DeGeneres and her team refuted these allegations to Fox News Digital. "Ellen and the team went above and beyond, and sometimes careers just don’t take off," the source said.