Chad Michael Murray on teaching his children about faith: 'Having the fear of God is vital'

Chad Michael Murray is opening up about how faith impacts his household.

The 39-year-old star recently spoke with Page Six about his family's religion.

Murray shares a 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter with his wife, Sarah Roemer, also an actress.

“We pray at every meal,” shared the star. “That’s one of the foundations of teaching a good moral compass in our children. Having the fear of God is vital because, to be honest, what do you have to lose if you have no fear of that. If you have no fear of God it would be chaos here."

CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY REVEALS HE HAD A MAKE OUT SESSION WITH JAMIE LEE CURTIS WHILE FILMING 'FREAKY FRIDAY'

However, the family's faith doesn't stop at the dinner table.

"We read the Bible, I start the day reading a chapter," the actor revealed. "We teach the kids about Jesus and who Jesus was and the story and we do church on Sundays.”

He also spoke about his earlier days in showbiz.

Per IMDb, the star made his Hollywood debut in an episode of "Undressed" in 2000. He'd find mega success not long after with appearances in "Gilmore Girls" and "Dawson's Creek" before starring in his own teen drama, "One Tree Hill."

“I look at my photos of myself and think, ‘What a dweeb,'" he confessed. “He thought he was so cool!”

CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY LASHES OUT AS SOPHIA BUSH AFTER SHE CLAIMED SHE FELT PRESSURE TO MARRY HIM

Murray quickly became a teen heartthrob and appeared in projects like "Freaky Friday" and "A Cinderella Story."

“Why wouldn’t I? I was 21 years old,” he added. “I’m just a kid from Buffalo, moved out here, took a chance and I fell headfirst into it. I remember in 2005 I was standing in Times Square doing a big ball drop for ‘TRL,’ thousands of people, and you’re the one on stage. It’s a very surreal thing but how do you really decipher where you are in your life at that age? It’s just a passing moment, I think at that age you can give it too much value.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murray can now be seen in Lifetime's "Too Close for Christmas." The star said that there's a reason behind the success of made-for-TV holiday flicks.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“People want to just feel that warmth. Sit down and drink hot cocoa, they want to forget about any problems, they just want to chill out, maybe they want to pour a little bourbon in that coffee or Bailey’s in that hot chocolate," he explained. "I think people want to tune out, they want to get that warm fuzzy feeling that reminds them of the holiday spirit. This is what does it, there are so many of them."