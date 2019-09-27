Celine Dion hits back at body shamers: 'Is there anything wrong about my body?'

Celine Dion doesn't care what you think about her body.

The famous singer, who has recently been criticized for her slimmed-down appearance, shared a message to her body shamers.

"Is there anything wrong about my body," Dion told Entertainment Tonight at the opening night of her Courage Tour in Quebec.

"If you don't want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place," she told the outlet. "I take the positive. I take what's good for me. I leave behind what is not good for me. I let my management take care of that, and if it hurts anyone, they will take care of that. And I need to focus on what's right for me, how I feel and, last but not least, you can't please everybody."

The 51-year-old explained that she does ballet and "a lot of stretching" in order to stay in shape and to help her "mind, body and soul."

"When you go back, when I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat when you're younger…But I've always been very thin," she said.

When Dion attended Paris Fashion Week, fans commented on her seemingly slimmed-down frame. She also made headlines for her risque fashion choices.

At the time, she explained her new look in an interview on Dan Wootton's podcast.

“It’s always been a part of me, but the way that we used to work before was maybe more conservative, let’s put it that way," she said. "And I’m 50 years old, it’s not to try to take chances, it’s what I want to wear. I want to wear whatever I want, I want to do whatever I choose to do… of course, with my team. If now, I have an opportunity to wear haute couture and the things that make me feel beautiful, strong, fearless, feminine, attractive, I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong. I want to feel strong, beautiful, fierce and sexy.”