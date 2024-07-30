‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star Jennie Garth says acting is no longer a ‘priority’: ‘Life is too short’

For decades, Jennie Garth has spent most of her time in front of the camera. Now, she's looking forward to putting that life behind her while focusing on what's next.

In a new interview, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum — who launched her "I Choose Me" podcast earlier this year — revealed that acting is no longer a "priority," and explained how her "new clarity" has inspired her to do what she truly loves.

"I love acting, I love being in front of the camera. I do not love being on a movie set," Garth, who dropped out of high school at 15 to pursue acting, told People magazine. "I don't love sitting in my trailer waiting for lighting and everything else, I just don't. And I don't love being away from my family all those hours. So I was able to say, that's not my first priority anymore."

Garth admitted it's been "really hard" to say no to certain projects because people get "used to giving the people what they want and making the money and saying yes to everything."

"Yyou just reach a point where you're like, life is too short to do something that I don't fully love," she said.

The actress and mom of three told the outlet she "really was trying to figure out my next move" ahead of her 50th birthday in 2022. "I wasn't sure what I was doing for a living anymore."

"Turning 50's a big deal to the world, but it is really a big deal," she said. "You start to look at things a little differently. You have a new clarity about what you want to do next [and] what you want to spend your precious time doing."

"I was able, at least, to say, I don't want to do this, this and this anymore," she continued. "I want to focus on something else. And then, you have that clarity within yourself to believe it."

"I decided that I would like to focus on trying to help people or spread some positivity with whatever I do. That's the message behind the brand, Me by Jennie Garth, and the ‘I Choose Me’ podcast. It's all about trying to help people."

In April, the "What I Like About You" alum opened up about whether her daughters plan to follow in her footsteps when it comes to pursuing a career in Hollywood.

"I don’t particularly see any of them following me, as far as [acting]. I don’t think any of them want to do that," she told Fox News Digital at the Los Angeles Mission x Easter Celebration. "But if they did, they’re old enough now. I would allow it, encourage it, support it."

"But if they were any younger, I definitely would not let them do it," she added.

Garth shares daughters Luca Bella, 25, Lola Ray, 20, and Fiona Eve, 16, with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli.

Rather than encouraging her daughters to chase fame, Garth said she focuses on raising them to be good people.

"Raising kids in a city as big as Los Angeles is difficult for everyone that’s trying to do it," she said.

"As far as how I keep my kids grounded, I just keep them close, and I stay involved, and I just continue to reiterate to them how important family is," she continued. "I think that’s the key to keeping them grounded."

Garth told Fox News Digital last year that once her youngest graduates from high school, she actually plans to leave Los Angeles behind .

"My daughter is 16. She's going to graduate in two years, and you will see my tail lights after that graduation ceremony," she said at the time, adding with a laugh, "Trust me."

She elaborated, "Listen, I've lived here a long time and I truly do love California. I love Los Angeles. Such a beautiful, diverse, incredible city, full of really interesting people. But I've had my fill. I've had my fill of traffic. I've had my fill of the rigamarole, the hassle. The 'everybody's in a rush to get somewhere or be somebody.' And I'm just at different stage in my life."

