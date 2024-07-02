‘90210' star Jennie Garth shares ex Peter Facinelli’s big move years after divorce: ‘Officially friends’

Weeks ago, "Beverly Hills: 90210" actress Jennie Garth and her ex-husband, actor Peter Facinelli, reunited over a decade after their difficult divorce to speak about the nature of their co-parenting relationship.

It was a raw discussion, with the former couple being transparent about their less-than-perfect marriage.

On Monday, Garth told listeners of her iHeartRadio "I Choose Me" podcast that things had since changed with Facinelli, best known for his role as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the "Twilight" franchise.

"I want to share with you guys something really quickly – the good that has come from this pod[cast]. This is just one of the things. Actually there's been so many things. But specifically, the episode with my ex, Peter. Guys, we are officially friends now," she said joyously. "He even unblocked me from Instagram."

"I've been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring. Years ago. But I'm unblocked now, you guys. That's big news," she said.

The former couple, who share three daughters together, finalized their divorce in 2013.

Facinelli filed a few months after the couple separated in 2012, a decision Garth says in hindsight, she's grateful for.

"I thank you for doing it, for all the growth that I've experienced, from it and because of it. I wouldn't be who I am now. And I wouldn't be, you know, the parent that I am now, without, well first of all, your partnership, through all of the ups and downs of it. Of co-parenting. No matter if we wanted to kill each other at times or not. We were still there for one another," she told Facinelli during his appearance on the podcast.

During that candid discussion, Facinelli disclosed that he felt like their relationship was more of "an arranged marriage."

"I was in this marriage, and it felt to me like a little bit of an arranged marriage. You know what I mean? Like, I loved you, and we had this beautiful family, you know, from the outside, but I just was – I hadn’t developed who I was," he admitted. "So like how could you love me? I don't even know how you could love me because I didn't know me… I was being whatever you needed me to be."

The ex-couple has since moved on – Garth with her husband, Dave Abrams and Facinelli with his fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison. Facinelli and Harrison welcomed a son, Jack, in September 2022.

"Get this. He invited me to his son Jack's christening," Garth revealed during her podcast. "And this week, get ready for it, we are all gonna be going on a boat together. With the whole family. Whether we push one another overboard, that's still [to be determined]. But this is the power of the pod, people."