Chrishell Stause, Emma Slater and more celebrities who have also worked in real estate

Many who have spent years in the spotlight, whether that be on the TV screen, in blockbuster movies or competing on the court, also have their real estate license.

Several celebrities who have been involved in real estate have focused their efforts on selling luxury homes to individuals with a high net worth.

Below are a few stars you may not have known have experience in real estate.

Chrishell Stause spent the early years of her career as a soap opera star on shows, including "Days of Our Lives" and "All My Children."

Today, she is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles.

Stause is one of the celebrities on the Netflix series "Selling Sunset," which focuses on the lives of real estate brokers of The Oppenheim Group.

In August 2020, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Emma Slater announced that she got her real estate license.

"I got my real estate license today!!!! I really can't believe it!!!" Slater wrote in her Instagram caption. "Not too many people know this but I've been studying for quite a while, and I've had a passion for real estate all my life."

"I plan to use it for personal investments as well as help others with their real estate needs too," Slater continued.

"Now I can Cha Cha Cha round my open houses while I show you how big the closet space is," the professional dancer quipped.

According to her Realtor.com profile, Slater works for Corcoran Global Living, which specializes in luxury real estate.

Slater, who is still a "Dancing with the Stars" pro, has a separate Instagram account focused on real estate called emmaslaterrealty, but she hasn't posted on the account since August 2022, when she shared photos of her headshots.

Former "Bachelor" star and IndyCar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. is also a luxury real estate agent in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He was the bachelor during the 22nd season of the show, which aired in 2018.

Luyendyk Jr. has had his real estate license since 2004. He worked with a handful of other brokerages before joining eXp Realty in 2021.

The reality TV star focuses on luxury real estate, investment properties and relocation, according to his eXp profile.

Elizabeth Olsen's acting career is still flourishing, but a fun fact about the star is that she also got a real estate license.

Olsen revealed that she once had a real estate license in a 2021 interview with W Magazine. She likely won't be selling houses any time soon though, as she shared with the outlet that "it's definitely expired."

"I got my real estate license because I didn’t want to work in a restaurant in New York as a summer job. So I thought, I’ll work in a real estate office. I was dealing with my sister’s friend who was a realtor, and I dealt with his rental clients," Olsen previously said to W Magazine.

Tamra Judge joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" back in 2007 for the third season of the show.

From there, she spent over a decade as part of the franchise.

"Real Estate has always been my passion. I put it on hold to film ‘RHOC’ for the past 12 years," Judge told Us Weekly in 2020. "I kept my license active while filming because I knew there would come a day when I’d go back. That day has come and I’m excited to join Residential Angent Inc. in Corona Del Mar."

Former WNBA star Lisa Leslie is co-founder of real estate and entertainment company Aston Rose.

She launched the company in 2022, after spending her professional career with the LA Sparks, and winning four Olympic gold medals.

The firm is full of professional athletes who have turned into real estate agents and helps athletes find properties.

Leslie described the goal of the company as "connecting the dots for these athletes and entertainers, helping them understand what are some good investments and what are not, some pitfalls on things they should avoid, and figuring out how we can create general wealth," she said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal back in 2022.