Regis Philbin's death: Celebrities offer condolences, heap praise on 'legendary' TV host

A long list of celebrities commemorated legendary television host Regis Philbin and expressed remorse on Saturday after news surfaced that he had died at 88.

"We throw this word around too much but Regis Philbin was a legend," tweeted Chris Harrison, host of "The Bachelor."

"He was a true gentleman I’m glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow. Much like Arnold Palmer everybody has a great 'Regis' story, I’m grateful I have mine."

Award-winning actor William Shatner tweeted that he was "saddened to hear about" Philbin's passing. "Condolences to his wife Joy."

Others, including Bob Saget and Jimmy Kimmel joined in, describing Philbin as "a tremendous amount of fun," among other things.

On Instagram, "Today" host Hoda Kotb wrote she was "heartbroken," alongside a photo of Philbin with Kathie Lee Gifford, who co-hosted shows with both of them.

Philbin, 88, died of natural causes Friday night, just over a month before his 89th birthday, according to a statement from his family provided to Fox News by manager Lewis Kay.

Celebrities routinely stopped by Philbin’s eponymous syndicated morning show, but the show's heart was during the first 15 minutes, when he and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford -- on “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” from 1985 to 2000 -- or Kelly Ripa, who co-hosted "Live!" with him from 2001 until his 2011 retirement -- bantered about the events of the day. Viewers laughed at Philbin’s mock indignation over not getting the best seat at a restaurant the night before or being henpecked by his partner.

Media figures and politicians joined in commemorating the prolific entertainer.

"RIP Regis Philbin," CNN anchor Jake Tapper said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: "Regis Philbin brought humor, warmth and wit into so many homes. Many people who never met him feel as though they’ve lost a personal friend and that’s a testament to his character. He will be missed."

