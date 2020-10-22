Celebrities dress as chickens for bizarre 2020 election voting PSA

A handful of celebrities donned ridiculous yellow chicken costumes for one of the most bizarre voting PSAs of the 2020 presidential election yet.

Celebrities Jason Alexander, Mayim Bialik, Lea DeLaria, Tim Daly, Jon Cryer, Richard Kind, Dascha Polanco, Patina Miller and Yvette Nicole Brown starred in a video produced by The Creative Coalition designed to encourage people to vote.

The sketch features the group portraying chickens having their regular video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic, with each star dressed in a bright yellow pullover chicken costume.

“So, how’s everybody doing?” Alexander opens the chat. “Handling it or starting to feel…”

“Please don’t,” Bialik interrupts.

“Cooped up?” he concludes.

From there, they discuss the upcoming election, noting, as the old adage goes, that a fox could potentially be elected to guard their henhouse. They manage to discuss the importance of the race without directly mentioning either Donald Trump or Joe Biden by name. Instead, they opt to discuss the upcoming race in metaphorical barnyard terms.

“Does it matter? They’re all the same,” Bialik’s character says.

"Really? This is the first time a fox is running for president of the henhouse,” Daly says.

“And it’s just such a pain, you know?” Cryer’s chicken adds. “I mean I hear the fox when he says that if he’s elected he’ll eat a few of us, but the lines are so long and it’s going to take a whole afternoon.”

Nicole Brown interjects, noting how hard it can be to know where to go on Election Day, joking that she’s “always running around like… well you all know the expression.”

However, Alexander’s chicken states that, in a race that’s expected to be as tight as the one between the fox and the other chicken, every single vote matters.

“One vote could make the difference between a chicken or a fox guarding our henhouse,” he says. “If it comes down to a handful of votes, yours could be the one that swings it.”

The group then encourages the viewer to vote before Kind puts a button on the whole video, saying, “Even though he may eat me, the fox is who I’d rather have a beer with.”

The PSA was written by “Big Bang Theory” co-creator Bill Prady and was directed by “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Reading Rainbow” star LeVar Burton. Many of the people in the video are part of The Creative Coalition, which focuses on tackling issues related to arts and entertainment in the United States at a governmental level. Daly is the president of the organization and Prady serves on its board of directors.

Other celebrities such as Rachael Leigh Cook, Barry Levinson, Rob Lowe, Alec Baldwin, Richard Belzer, Connie Britton, Michael J. Fox, Marcia Gay Harden, Harvey Keitel, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci and many more celebrities are either on the board of directors or listed on the advisory board of the organization.