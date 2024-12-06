Catherine Zeta-Jones steps away from mainstream Hollywood, says 'I don't have to prove anything to anybody’

Catherine Zeta-Jones is confidently stepping away from mainstream Hollywood.

In her next career move, "The Mask of Zorro" actress, 55, shared that she stepped back into a different film genre and away from the commercial demands of Hollywood.

"I can’t talk about it right now, but I am doing a little indie picture, and I’m really excited about that, because I’ve never been part of that indie world," she shared at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I want to turn up. I want to do some interesting work. It goes back to my theater thinking, because I don’t feel I have to prove anything to anybody. I don’t have to work hard for other people."

Zeta-Jones’ comments come after she reflected on her Hollywood career and how she landed an Oscar for best supporting actress in the 2003 film "Chicago."

"It’s actually the beginning, because there’s the precedent, with your name being preceded with the Academy Award-winning Catherine Zeta-Jones," she explained to fans at the festival, according to the outlet.

The "America’s Sweethearts" star said that at one point in her Hollywood career, she hit a crossroad and had to choose between winning an Oscar or a best actress Tony.

"To be acknowledged by the Broadway lights, that was wonderful. But the Academy Award was something that was totally unexpected. It blew my mind," she added.

Zeta-Jones, who portrayed Morticia Addams in Tim Burton’s 2022 television series "Wednesday," went on to say how being a child star at the age of 10 was beneficial for her when she rose to Hollywood fame.

The Welsh actress took the crown home in a national talent contest in her pre-teen years and recalled tap dancing at the age of 4.

"I started very young too in the theater. I’m certainly not a young chick. I’ve been in the industry for a very long time, and I’ve loved every minute of it," she said.

Before becoming a Hollywood veteran, she struggled to get her footing in the industry and was turned down multiple times.

"I went to many auditions, and I was rejected," she remembered.

At the time, Zeta-Jones faced challenges and limitations with a six-month visa to the United States.

"I went to America and I thought this is my chance, to give it my best shot," she remarked.

Eventually, Zeta-Jones was recognized by Steven Spielberg when she landed a role in a CBS project about the Titanic.

"Lesson to actors. If you don’t think you’re doing the role you should be getting, just do it, because you never know [when] Steven Spielberg is watching," she said at the festival.

Zeta-Jones is best known for her film work including "Ocean’s 12" and won a Tony in 2010 for her appearance in "A Little Night Music" on Broadway.

She’s been married to Michael Douglas since 2000. Douglas is 25 years older than Zeta-Jones, and they have two children together; son Dylan, 24, and daughter Carys, 21.