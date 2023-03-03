Catherine Zeta-Jones makes Michael Douglas flash her when they play golf: ‘I have to whip it out’

Catherize Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas keep things exciting on the golf course.

The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star admitted he has to take off his pants and "whip it out" if he loses to his wife.

"The rules are I have to whip it out if I don’t hit it past the ladies’ tees, which I manage most of the time," Douglas confessed to The Guardian.

EVANGELINE LILLY RECALLS MAKING MICHAEL DOUGLAS A PROVOCATIVE PROPOSAL

"But there have been times when we’re playing alone and [I] have to give her a little show because we are competitive. But only when I play with my wife."

Zeta-Jones, however, doesn't discriminate when it comes to making men drop their pants on the golf course.

During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," the "Chicago" actress joked, "it’s not just my husband, it’s any man I play with."

The 53-year-old immediately caused an uproar from the audience after her racy comment.

"I can kick his a-- in golf," Zeta-Jones pointed out of her husband.

"If he ducks a shot and can’t get his ball…he has to take his pants off . . . drop them . . . expose himself in some way."

The "Wednesday" star at the time joined celebrity friends Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds and Toby Jones during the interview.

"Deadpool" actor Reynolds then asked, "What are paparazzi doing all day?!"

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SAYS MICHAEL DOUGLAS ‘IS THE BETTER GIVER’ AFTER 22 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Zeta-Jones replied with a solution to that problem.

"There has been an issue with paparazzi, but I made him go into the bushes and drop his pants . . . a deal is a deal."

Zeta-Jones and Douglas tied the knot in 2000. The couple celebrated 22 years of marriage in November 2022.

The loving pair shared Valentine's Day tributes to each other on Instagram last month.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my honey! Love you," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Douglas shared his own photo of the two dressed up writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my darling Catherine! I love you always and forever."

The actress previously revealed the secret to their successful marriage is their strong connection.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent," she told WSJ magazine.

"We're either on or we're off. I'm really working 16 hours a day, or I'm not. He's doing the same or not. So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zeta-Jones and Douglas share two children together, son Dylan and daughter Carys.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.