Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher gushes over his wife after ceremony in her honor

Carrie Underwood has a good man by her side.

The 35-year-old "Cry Pretty" country star was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Thursday evening, and was accompanied by her husband, Mike Fisher. The hockey player couldn't help but swoon over his "humble" and talented wife, taking to Instagram a day later to send her a loving message.

"Congrats @carrieunderwood on the Oklahoma hall of fame induction! God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted," he began. "You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou [sic] your [sic] one of the biggest stars!"

Carrie Underwood Cries Pretty After Winning 5th Female Vocalist of the Year Trophy at 2018 CMA Awards

"Love you lots!.....Ephesians 3:20 Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think," he concluded.

Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerful 'Love Wins' Performance at 2018 CMA Awards

Underwood, who is pregnant with her second child, replied to her hubby's post, writing, "Awww…thanks, baby! If they'd have given a medal for 'Hottest Date,' I would've gotten that fo' sho'!!!"

A day before her home state honor, Underwood co-hosted the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley. In their opening monologue, the "Cry Pretty" singer revealed that she was expecting another boy. She and Fisher are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah.

Carrie Underwood Reveals the Sex of Her Baby in CMAs Monologue

During the night, the expectant mother gave a powerful performance of her latest single, "Love Wins." She also took home her fifth Female Vocalist of the Year trophy.