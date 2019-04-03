‘Carol Burnett’ star Tim Conway ‘unable to make his own health care decisions’ as family settles dispute

Tim Conway’s wife and daughter have finally settled their differences over the actor’s care, Fox News has learned Wednesday.

“Kelly Conway is very happy with the outcome after more than a year of fighting to keep her dad safe and sound,” a rep for the 85-year-old’s daughter told Fox News in a written statement. “She is now allowed to see him and is permitted to meet him with Tim’s health care professionals.”

“She would like to thank her attorney Troy L. Martin, family, friends and the worldwide support she has received in the effort to give her dad the best care possible while making sure he is always surrounded by love,” continued the rep. “She is looking forward to being an advocate in the future to ensure that children who are being denied access by a step parent to see an ailing parent is granted visitation.”

“My dad is the world to me, and I will never stop fighting to keep him safe… just as he has always done for me,” added Kelly.

According to court documents recently obtained by People magazine, Conway’s wife, Charlene, was appointed conservator of her husband after the court found “clear and convincing evidence” that a conservatorship of the “Carol Burnett Show” star was necessary. Charlene was found to be “suitable and qualified” by the court and Kelly consented to her appointment.

The filing also stated that Conway was “unable to make his own health care decisions.”

Kelly and Conway’s second wife each wanted sole conservatorship over the actor, who is suffering from dementia.

In August 2018, Kelly filed court documents, asking to be appointed the conservator of her father. She alleged her stepmother was “planning to move [Conway] out of the excellent skilled nursing facility he is currently at” and place him in a lesser quality home. At the time, Kelly said her father could not “properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food and clothing” and was “almost entirely unresponsive.”

People shared that a week later, Kelly was granted a temporary restraining order, preventing Charlene from moving Conway to a new residence.

In September 2018, MyNewsLA reported a judge rejected Kelly’s petition for a temporary conservatorship. In October of that same year, Charlene said in court papers that she did not believe Conway needed a conservator, but that she should be appointed if needed.

USA Today also reported Charlene denied she had planned to move Conway. She asked the court to reject Kelly’s conservatorship request, arguing she is already seeing to her husband’s needs. Charlene noted Conway signed power of attorney and health care directives designating her as his caregiver.

Conway had zero experience when he first embarked on his journey to Hollywood. His first credited role was 1964’s “McHale’s Navy” as Ensign Charles Parker.

He continued working in both film and television before he made his mark in “The Carol Burnett Show” as various beloved characters, including the Oldest Man and Mr. Tudball from 1975 until 1978. He won a Golden Globe Award.

Conway, who was a frequent guest, ultimately became a regular in later seasons by popular demand.

He continued acting and even voiced the character of Barnacle Boy on the animated series “Spongebob Squarepants.” He made a special appearance on the second season of “30 Rock,” which earned him an Emmy.

Some of his other TV credits include guest appearances on hit shows, such as “Married … With Children,” “Mad About You,” “Glee” and “Two and a Half Men,” to name a few.

His last credited role was that of Dorf, a diminutive Scandinavian from a series of satirical how-to videos, in the 2016 comedy “Chip and Bernie Save Christmas with Dorf.”

Throughout his reign in entertainment, Conway won six Emmys.

“My ambition was to be a jockey, but at my weight, even the horses were asking me to get off,” Conway joked on his website. “I have seven children, two grandchildren and a puppy. I have been married since 1984, a record for Hollywood.”

Conway shares seven children with his first wife Mary Anne Dalton. The couple was married from 1961 until 1978. He remarried in 1984 to his current wife Charlene.