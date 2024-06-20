Carol Burnett has no plans to slow down Hollywood career at 91: 'I'm in it for fun'

Although Carol Burnett is now in her 90s, she has no plans on retiring from Hollywood.

At the veteran comedian and actress's Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, Burnett told Fox News Digital as long as she's still enjoying herself, she's not leaving.

"Well, as long as it's going to be fun. I'm in it for fun," Burnett, 91, said. Her latest role is in Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale," which has been renewed for a second season.

Speaking of what convinced her to take on the specific role, Burnett said, "All they had to do was say who was in it and I said, ‘I’m there.' I don't care what you want me to do."

The comedy-drama series stars Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Josh Lucas and Kaia Gerber.

"I said, ‘I’m in,'" Burnett said, after she was told about the star-studded cast. "Then I read the script, and so that was the cherry on top of the sundae. So, I'm thrilled with coming back a second season."

As Burnett continues her career in Hollywood, she told Fox News Digital that there are a few stars who are still on her bucket list to work with.

"Oh, there's quite a few," Burnett began. "I would say Meryl Streep because she's funny and boy, can she sing. George Clooney — for obvious reasons. Bradley Cooper — for obvious reasons."

"I've had good fortune of working with, in my career, over all those 300 people, because of my show. Eleven years, two guest stars a week. I'm just so lucky," she continued.

During her speech at the event, Burnett shared that she grew up close to the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. She recalled walking to the Grauman's Chinese Theatre, as she once knew it, with her grandmother and admiring all the handprints and footprints cemented into the sidewalk.

Burnett said that as a child, she "never dreamed" of being able to put her own handprints and footprints in the ground 80 years later.

She thanked her family and friends for attending the ceremony.

Burnett joked that when she "could afford" to attend the Chinese Theatre with her grandmother, they would "steal all the toilet paper" from the women's restroom after watching a film.

Burnett thanked her "Better Call Saul" co-stars who attended the ceremony. She also gave a special shout-out to Jimmy Kimmel and her "Palm Royale" co-star, Laura Dern, for making the ceremony "happen" on Thursday.

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart," Burnett told Dern.