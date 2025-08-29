Cardi B's testimony sparks online frenzy as rapper denies assaulting security guard in 2018

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cardi B's testimony in her civil trial has captivated the internet as clips of the fiery exchanges went viral.

The A-list rapper appeared in court to fight accusations that she physically assaulted a security guard in 2018. Emani Ellis was following her around an obstetrician’s office, seemingly recording the musician, Cardi testified. The office had been closed to the public for Cardi's privacy as she had not announced the news that she was expecting her first child.

Cardi B's testimony about Ellis' weight, the rapper's wigs and more have gone viral as many have found her responses humorous.

CARDI B WON'T FACE CHARGES AFTER MIC THROWING INCIDENT

When asked about Ellis' height compared to Cardi's, she explained "we was face-to-face, so she's practically like my height. Or just a smudge taller. But she was practically like my height. But she is like…"

"Say it," the lawyer pushed.

"Security-heavy," Cardi explained.

"What does security-heavy mean? Just tell us. There's no harm. What does that mean?" the lawyer questioned.

"She just looks a little, like she could protect the building type …," Cardi answered. "She just looked more developed than me."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Many reacted to her comments online, with one user writing, "Cardi B in court today was like an SNL skit."

"cardi b is easily the best celebrity on the witness stand since gwyneth paltrow," another wrote.

"The lawyer is mad because Cardi's funny personality has the whole courtroom laughing," another added. "he know he's not getting a bag from this lol"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 32-year-old rapper testified Wednesday that she never touched the security guard, who accused her of cutting her face with a fingernail and spitting on her during an altercation outside the obstetrician’s office when Cardi was four months pregnant.

When being questioned by her own attorney, Cardi explained why she kept her pregnancy secret at the time — just seven months after releasing her first major hit, "Bodak Yellow," during what she called her "freshman year" of stardom.

"I was getting used to things," Cardi said. "I was just so worried about what everybody was saying and thinking. I thought I was letting a lot of people down."

Cardi claimed at the time she hadn't even shared the news with her own parents.

During her testimony, Cardi was asked if she was "disabled" at the time of the alleged physical altercation.

"When you’re pregnant, I’m very disabled," she quipped. "You want me to tell you things I can’t do?" Cardi added as people in the courtroom laughed.

Cardi B's changing hair also caught the attention of the plaintiff's lawyer. The rapper switched between a blonde and a black wig as she appeared in the civil courtroom.

"Which one is your real hair?" the lawyer asked. "Or are they both real?"

The question seemingly amused Cardi. "They’re wigs," she answered while laughing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.