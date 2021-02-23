Cardi B says plastic surgery has made her feel 'super confident,' 'vindicated'

Cardi B is opening up about her plastic surgeries.

The 28-year-old hip-hop star recently chatted with fellow music icon Mariah Carey about her cosmetic procedures for Interview magazine.

The star recalled her childhood in the Bronx and the struggles she experienced with her body image.

"I’m Trini[dadian] and I’m Dominican, and there’s a lot of Dominicans that look a certain type of way. They have soft, pretty, curly hair. Growing up, guys would ask me weird questions like, 'If you’re Dominican, why is your hair so nappy?'" she recalled. "I used to dye my hair, and people used to be like, 'Oh, your hair’s so crunchy.' And it would make me feel so weird."

However, her insecurities went beyond just her hair.

"I was also really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an a--, so young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat a--. You ain’t got no t-----s,'" the rapper recounted. "And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped."

Before hitting it big time as a musician, Cardi B famously worked as a dancer in a strip club. She revealed during her chat that she used the money from that job to undergo breast augmentation surgery, which made "every insecurity that I felt about my breasts" melt away.

"When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my a-- done,'" Cardi revealed. "And then I felt super confident."

She also noted: "I feel so vindicated."

As far as her insecurities surrounding her hair, the rapper just had to spend some time learning to properly care for it.

"When I was younger, I didn’t really know how to take care of my hair. So now I make my own hair mask and take care of my natural hair, and it makes me feel better, like what people were saying about me isn’t true," she said. "My hair was not bad because it was nappy. My hair was bad because I didn’t know how to take care of it."