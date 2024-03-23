Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden surprise fans with announcement of baby no. 2

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their second child.

On Friday, the actress, 51, and the Good Charlotte frontman, 45, surprised fans by announcing the birth of their son, Cardinal.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden," the couple wrote in a joint post on Instagram. "He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute [smiling emoji]. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

The couple, who wed in 2015, welcomed their daughter Raddix in 2019.

Shortly after her daughter's birth, the retired actress told Rolling Stone that she had entered "the best phase of her life."

"In the last seven months, I’ve entered the best phase of my life: motherhood!" Diaz said. "So it’s been all about my home and family. And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in."

During an appearance on Molly Sims' podcast "Lipstick on the Rim" in December, the "Charlie's Angels" star shared her thoughts on how society should work toward normalizing separate bedrooms for couples.

"We should normalize separate bedrooms," she said. "To me, I would literally – I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine."

She continued, "And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for, you know, our relations."

"I don't feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful," she clarified. "I said that before I got married."

Diaz, who retreated from the spotlight nearly a decade ago, previously explained to InStyle why she decided to step away from Hollywood and focus more on her life at home.

"I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time," she said in the 2019 interview. "The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing."

"It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to," said Diaz. "Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life."

"I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me," she continued. "Of course, that includes my husband. Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls---. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him. I like doing my own thing."