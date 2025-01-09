Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California wildfires: Police shoot down celebrities floating arson theories

On Thursday, Henry Winkler wrote on X, 'There is an arsonist here in LA'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass facing backlash for lack of preparation in wildfire response Video

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass facing backlash for lack of preparation in wildfire response

Fox News chief breaking news correspondent Trace Gallagher has the latest on the criticism that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is receiving due to her city’s response to the California wildfires on ‘The Story.’

As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to consume parts of Southern California, leaving homes destroyed and families displaced, many are left wondering how this all happened. 

Authorities have deployed arson investigators to the Pacific Palisades to determine the origin of the blaze that consumed thousands of structures in the neighborhood.

"The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it continues to be under active investigation," Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said Thursday. 

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES: ANNA FARIS LOSES PACIFIC PALISADES HOME, MOLLY SIMS WEEPS OVER ‘DEVASTATED’ COMMUNITY

Henry Winkler, inset; firefighter battles blaze

Henry Winkler has gained over 3.6 million views. (Getty Images)

But some celebrities aren't buying it. 

"THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA," actor Henry Winkler wrote on Wednesday on X. "May you be beaten you unrecognizable !!! The pain you have caused !!!"

Actress Alison Sweeney simply responded, "agreed."

Singer Chris Brown took to his Instagram stories on Thursday and wrote, "Someone starting these fires. S--- don't add up."

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd shared a tweet that was originally posted by political and cultural media personality Xaviaer DuRousseau that reads: "LOS ANGELES / SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA THERE ARE AT LEAST FIVE MEN GOING AROUND IN SKI MASKS STARTING FIRES. KEEP AN EYE OUT."

Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS

Peta Murgatroyd shared her thoughts on Instagram.  (ABC/Eric McCandless)

TV personality Elizabeth Chambers reposed a screenshot of reports of people allegedly starting fires. 

Firefighter

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.  (Getty Images)

"Feels like this is a lot more than nature," she wrote on her Instagram stories

Celebrity podcaster and neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shared a video on X that purportedly shows a group of people standing near what appears to be a freshly-started fire in Santa Monica. 

"People are lighting fires in otherwise non-burning areas of LA," Huberman alleged on X, alongside a video. "We don’t need more flames out here. Some of those guys lit that fire … the tree has caught fire, and the palms are catching fire."

Despite the various claims, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital, "We have not received any reports of arson."

As of Thursday, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone announced that the Eaton and Palisades wildfires are 0% contained. The Eaton Fire has spread to 10,600 acres, and the Palisades Fire has reached 17,234 acres.

Another wildfire in Acton has been 40% contained, Marrone said. That blaze was limited to just 348 acres. 

Firefighters have also successfully stopped the forward progress of the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills, officials said.

Aftermath of the California wildfires

Roughly 180,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Roughly 180,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, and 200,000 more are under evacuation warnings. 

Billy Crystal, Anna Faris, Sandra Lee, Paris Hilton, and Spencer and Heidi Pratt are among a long list of celebrities who have lost their homes. 

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

