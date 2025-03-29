Expand / Collapse search
Burma-Thailand earthquake: Patrick Schwarzenegger, ‘White Lotus’ cast send prayers as death toll passes 1,000

Myanmar's (Burma) military government announced death toll surged past 1,000

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
First responders clear leveled apartment building in Thailand after powerful earthquake Video

First responders clear leveled apartment building in Thailand after powerful earthquake

Video shows first responders looking for survivors amidst the rubble of a collapsed building after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake Friday in the country. (Credit: REUTERS)

In the wake of a devastating earthquake that struck Thailand and Myanmar (Burma), "The White Lotus" cast, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, are coming together to pray for the victims impacted by the disaster. 

The deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake has rocked Southeast Asia and officials announced that the death toll exceeded 1,000 as search and rescue operations continue.

"The White Lotus team and all of us at Max are holding the people of Myanmar and Thailand close to our hearts today. We send our deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragedy," the show’s official Instagram account paid tribute Friday.

MASSIVE 7.7 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE ROCKS THAILAND, BURMA, COLLAPSING BUILDINGS AND KILLING MORE THAN 1,000

patrick schwarzenegger, tribute

Patrick Schwarzenegger and "The White Lotus" cast lead tributes for victims of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that devastated Thailand and Myanmar. (Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images/Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram)

Patrick, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shared the statement on his social media and added, "Praying for Thailand," with the prayer emoji. 

Thai native, Lalisa Manobal, famously known as a member of the Korean pop group Blackpink, took to her Instagram and posted, "Sending prayers to everyone affected by the earthquake. Please stay safe."

lalisa, tribute

Thai native, Lalisa Manobal, famously known as a member of the Korean pop group Blackpink, took to her Instagram and posted, "Sending prayers to everyone affected by the earthquake. Please stay safe." (HBO/Lalisa Manobal/Instagram)

Leslie Bibb added a scenic photo from her travels, "Thailand you are in my heart."

Season three of the Emmy Award-winning comedy drama took place at The White Lotus hotel in Thailand, where the cast and crew filmed for seven months. 

leslie bibb, tribute

Leslie Bibb added a scenic photo from her travels, "Thailand you are in my heart." (HBO/Leslie Bibb/Instagram)

AMERICA'S MOST EXPENSIVE NATURAL DISASTERS IN RECENT DECADES

"The White Lotus" stars’ heartfelt tributes come after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and an aftershock measuring 6.4 rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday.

Thailand Earthquake

Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, early Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

The massive earthquake brought down buildings and disrupted power supplies and transport services. 

Water cascades down side of building in Bangkok following earthquake Video

The quake sent people streaming out of buildings and seeking shelter from the blazing sun anywhere they could find it. Myanmar’s military-run government declared a state of emergency in six regions.

The death toll from Myanmar's powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake continues to climb amid rescue efforts.

Thailand Southeast Asia Earthquake

Rescuers search for victims at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a strong earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, early Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

The military government said Saturday that 1,002 people have been killed, with another 2,376 injured and 30 others missing.

The earthquake struck midday on Friday, followed by several aftershocks, including one that measured 6.4.

Myanmar Southeast Asia Earthquake

A Buddhist monk walks near a damaged building at a monastery compound after an earthquake, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.  (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

In Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area, leaving 10 people dead.

Several countries, including Malaysia, Russia and China have dispatched rescue and relief teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

