Burma-Thailand earthquake: Patrick Schwarzenegger, ‘White Lotus’ cast send prayers as death toll passes 1,000

In the wake of a devastating earthquake that struck Thailand and Myanmar (Burma), "The White Lotus" cast, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, are coming together to pray for the victims impacted by the disaster.

The deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake has rocked Southeast Asia and officials announced that the death toll exceeded 1,000 as search and rescue operations continue.

"The White Lotus team and all of us at Max are holding the people of Myanmar and Thailand close to our hearts today. We send our deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragedy," the show’s official Instagram account paid tribute Friday.

Patrick, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shared the statement on his social media and added, "Praying for Thailand," with the prayer emoji.

Thai native, Lalisa Manobal, famously known as a member of the Korean pop group Blackpink, took to her Instagram and posted, "Sending prayers to everyone affected by the earthquake. Please stay safe."

Leslie Bibb added a scenic photo from her travels, "Thailand you are in my heart."

Season three of the Emmy Award-winning comedy drama took place at The White Lotus hotel in Thailand, where the cast and crew filmed for seven months.

"The White Lotus" stars’ heartfelt tributes come after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and an aftershock measuring 6.4 rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday.

The massive earthquake brought down buildings and disrupted power supplies and transport services.

The quake sent people streaming out of buildings and seeking shelter from the blazing sun anywhere they could find it. Myanmar’s military-run government declared a state of emergency in six regions.

The death toll from Myanmar's powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake continues to climb amid rescue efforts.

The military government said Saturday that 1,002 people have been killed, with another 2,376 injured and 30 others missing.

The earthquake struck midday on Friday, followed by several aftershocks, including one that measured 6.4.

In Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area, leaving 10 people dead.

Several countries, including Malaysia, Russia and China have dispatched rescue and relief teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.