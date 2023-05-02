Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Buckingham Palace on lockdown after man arrested for throwing shotgun cartridges onto grounds

The lockdown at Buckingham Palace came days ahead of King Charles coronation

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Emergency vehicles at the Buckingham Palace Video

Emergency vehicles at the Buckingham Palace

 A controlled explosion has been carried out and a man has been detained for throwing explosive items into the ground of the Palace. (UKNIP)

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing shotgun cartridges onto the grounds of Buckingham Palace, just days ahead of King Charles’ coronation. 

Metropolitan Police said officers detained the suspect around 7 a.m. after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw what is suspected to be shotgun cartridges into the Palace grounds.

A controlled explosion has been carried out and a man has been detained for throwing explosive items into the ground of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (UKNIP )

The cartridges have been recovered and are being taken to a specialist for examination, police said. The suspect is charged with suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. 

The Palace was cordoned off after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag. Specialists attended and carried out a "controlled explosion" as a precaution, police said, without elaborating. 

Buckingham Palace

FILE: A general view of Buckingham Palace on February 20, 2022 in London, England.  (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

"There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers of members of the public," Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement. "Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing." 

More than 2,200 are expected to attend Charles’ coronation this Saturday, with more than 200 international representatives and roughly 100 Heads of State on the guest list. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

