Buckingham Palace on lockdown after man arrested for throwing shotgun cartridges onto grounds

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing shotgun cartridges onto the grounds of Buckingham Palace, just days ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

Metropolitan Police said officers detained the suspect around 7 a.m. after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw what is suspected to be shotgun cartridges into the Palace grounds.

The cartridges have been recovered and are being taken to a specialist for examination, police said. The suspect is charged with suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

PRINCE HARRY SNUBBED AT KING CHARLES' CORONATION AS NEW DETAILS ON RELIGIOUS CEREMONY ARE REVEALED

The Palace was cordoned off after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag. Specialists attended and carried out a "controlled explosion" as a precaution, police said, without elaborating.

"There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers of members of the public," Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement. "Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 2,200 are expected to attend Charles’ coronation this Saturday, with more than 200 international representatives and roughly 100 Heads of State on the guest list.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.