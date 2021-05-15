John Travolta, Bruce Willis set to star together in 'Paradise City' 27 years after 'Pulp Fiction'

John Travolta and Bruce Willis are teaming up again on screen for the first time in 27 years.

Deadline reports that the two actors, who last starred in a film together in 1994's "Pulp Fiction," are set to appear in the Chuck Russell-directed "Paradise City."

The outlet, which first reported the duo's casting, said the film will start production in Maui, Hawaii, on Monday.

According to the report, the action flick will see Willis seek vengeance against Travolta, who plays a kingpin who murdered Willis' family member.

Thai actress Praya Lundberg, who is also a model, is the film's female lead.

In the 1994 Quentin Tarantino classic "Pulp Fiction," Willis led one of the film’s many vignettes as Butch Coolidge, a prizefighter who bets on himself to win a match after promising a mob boss that he would throw the fight. However, when his girlfriend forgets to pack his dad’s immensely sentimental watch, he must retrieve it from his apartment knowing the mob is after him before they can go on the run.

Travolta was drug-addicted hitman Vincent Vega in the film. The role would ultimately lead Travolta to his second Oscar nomination and revitalize his acting career.

