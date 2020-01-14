Expand / Collapse search
Bruce Springsteen watches son's swearing-in as Jersey City firefighter

By Frank Miles | Fox News
The Boss’s brave son is officially ready to go fight fires in New Jersey.

The 26-year-old son of Bruce Springsteen was sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others, Tuesday.

In this photo provided by the Jersey City Mayor's Office, Bruce Springsteen hugs his son Sam Springsteen after he is sworn in as a Jersey City Firefighter at City Hall in Jersey City, N.J. (Jennifer Brown/Jersey City Mayor's Office via AP)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN'S SON IS NOW A FIREFIGHTER: 'YOU FOLLOWED YOUR DREAMS'

Sam was joined by his famous father and his mother, Patti Scialfa, at City Hall along with Mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials.

The Boss and Scialfa sat in the front row as their son was sworn into the newest class.

In this photo provided by the Jersey City, N.J. Mayor's Office, Sam Springsteen salutes during a ceremony as he is sworn in as a Jersey City firefighter. (Jennifer Brown/Jersey City Mayor's Office via AP)

“We’re very proud,” Bruce Springsteen told reporters at the ceremony. “We’re just excited for him today.”

Last summer on Instagram, Scialfa posted congratulations to their youngest child, writing, "You followed your dreams."

She told her son to "stay safe" and "love your brave heart!"

Jersey City officials said this group of new firefighters is the department’s 10th class since Fulop took office.

Patti Scialfa congratulates her son Sam Springsteen. (Jersey City Mayor's Office)

Fulop said in a Facebook post: “…since we took office and have restructured the department so what once had 4-5 companies in Jersey City non functioning every day, is now a department that is fully operational every night and fully staffed with us continuing to invest in new equipment to keep residents safe.”

Bruce Springsteen, center, and Patti Scialfa, right, applaud as their son Sam Springsteen is sworn in as a Jersey City, N.J., firefighter. (Jennifer Brown/Jersey City Mayor's Office via AP)

More than 200 firefighters have been hired since 2013.

The department now has 666 members, its largest number ever.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

