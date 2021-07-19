Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari involved in fender bender near star's home, says it was his 'fault'

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari was involved in a slight fender bender near the pop star’s home on Monday.

According to TMZ, citing police sources, the 27-year-old was traveling on a road some 10 minutes from Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., when Asghari rear-ended a woman who was driving a Saturn.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department told Fox News on Monday that it is fairly uncommon for any party to be cited in a situation similar to Asghari's as police didn't actually witness the accident and it does not appear that any of the involved parties have anything outstanding which would warrant an arrest or a ticket, such as DUI, insurance issues, etc.

Meanwhile, the gossip outlet maintains that Asghari’s lifted Jeep Wrangler Rubicon struck the Saturn and that no injuries were reported and no citations were issued in the matter.

TMZ also published a video captured by a passerby which shows the model and "Black Monday" actor having a roadside chat with authorities on the scene as the driver of the Saturn sits in the backseat of her vehicle.

The "Family Business’ performer addressed the accident on his Instagram Story shortly after, explaining that he only had the new truck for mere weeks before the accident.

"It literally hasn't even been two weeks since I've had this baby and I just got in a car accident, he said. Was it my fault? Yep. Is the other person OK, most importantly -- yes. And that's a good thing. And when situations like this happen, guys always think of it as if it's preventing the bigger, bad thing from happening. Always think of the positive thing and just enjoy life as long as you're OK and everything and the other person is OK, everything else is fine. You don't need to ruin your day about it."

He also played to superstition when he pulled out an uncooked egg which he placed underneath his tire to roll over backward "to prevent any bad luck."

Spears, 39, recently erupted in a court testimony about the status of her conservatorship and her longing to be able to do things publicly with Asghari, which included her desire to "own my money" and "for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car."

On Wednesday, Spears, 39, was granted a motion that allowed her to handpick a new attorney after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved the resignation of Sam Ingham, her lawyer of 13 years, and signed off on his replacement -- Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who was selected by Spears.

"I'm not representing her alone," Rosengart told the court, explaining that he'll be assisted by "a team of attorneys at my firm" who "all have substantial probate experience."

Photographers caught up with Asghari on Friday in Los Angeles where he told the paparazzi snappers that he was "so happy" at the moment and added that he is "always going to support [Britney] in whatever she wants."

"I’m happy for her," raved the "Black Monday" actor. "If she’s happy, I’m happy."